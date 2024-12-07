Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 233,105 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $880,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

