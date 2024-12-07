Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Income Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

