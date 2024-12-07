West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 3,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79.

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

