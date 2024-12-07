Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Kenneth M. Parent Purchases 62,735 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Parent bought 62,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $506,271.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,479.57. This represents a 126.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 7.1 %

WEST stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,199,000. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 588,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.