Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,429. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $599.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

