William Moschella Sells 45,000 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.66 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $538.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

