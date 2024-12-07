Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,160 shares of company stock worth $11,590,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Shares of WSM stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

