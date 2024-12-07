Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 17,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 562,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total value of $13,740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,166,640. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

WDAY opened at $266.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

