World Investment Advisors LLC Has $265.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,325.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,717 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $265,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.80 and a one year high of $612.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.40 and its 200-day moving average is $563.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.