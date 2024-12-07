World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $139.21 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,206,000. United Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.14 and its 200-day moving average is $338.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,142 shares of company stock worth $47,460,419. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

