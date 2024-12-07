World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 281,038 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 1,456,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 143,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $98.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

