World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,604,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,599,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

