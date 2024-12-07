Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $16.27 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,501 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

