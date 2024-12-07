Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,944 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantor worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Avantor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

