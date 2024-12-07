Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,132 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $516.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

