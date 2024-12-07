Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE WH opened at $101.89 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

