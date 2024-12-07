Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Director Sells $38,409.63 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $38,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Bruce Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $359,526.03.

Xencor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Xencor by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

