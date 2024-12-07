Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Xeris Biopharma worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XERS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.67 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.