Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 52,563 shares.The stock last traded at $56.53 and had previously closed at $56.01.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

