Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2192 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CHPS stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69.
About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF
