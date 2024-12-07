XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 18,751 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

