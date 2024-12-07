XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

