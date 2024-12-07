XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.81 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

