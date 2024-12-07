XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 15,268 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,624,000 after purchasing an additional 353,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 913.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 298,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 269,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

