Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 73,946 Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,558,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 1,348,899 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 565.54%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

