Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $15.72 Million Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,366 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

HBM stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

