Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $35.46 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,845 shares during the period. PPL comprises 1.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $35,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

