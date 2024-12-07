Yaupon Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $179.22 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.