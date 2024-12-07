Zacks Investment Management Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $53,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,662 shares of company stock worth $59,869,133. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

