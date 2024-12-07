Zacks Investment Management Has $36.86 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $561.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.39 and a 200-day moving average of $466.38. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.37 and a 12-month high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.