Zega Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zega Financial LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.33.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $550.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.72 and a 1 year high of $556.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

