Zega Financial LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Zega Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after purchasing an additional 287,984 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,267 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FDVV stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

