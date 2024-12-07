Zega Financial LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zega Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $588.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.80 and a one year high of $612.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

