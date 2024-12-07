Zigup (LON:ZIG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zigup (LON:ZIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($4.97) price target on the stock.
Zigup Price Performance
Shares of ZIG opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.71. Zigup has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($5.67). The firm has a market cap of £752.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Zigup Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zigup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,814.81%.
Zigup Company Profile
Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.
Further Reading
