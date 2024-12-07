Zimmer Partners LP Has $24.80 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,315,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after buying an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $2,356,562. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

