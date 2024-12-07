Zimmer Partners LP Takes $14.19 Million Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.65% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,804 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 248,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IVT. Compass Point upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.