ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.