Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $81.48 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534,993 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $247.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $696.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

