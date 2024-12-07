Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $40.78 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOCFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,783,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.25% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

