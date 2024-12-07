Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $59.53 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.27% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $175.82 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

