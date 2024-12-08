10,695 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 369.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,848.66. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,295 shares of company stock worth $1,840,956. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.