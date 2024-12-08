1,092 Shares in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $374,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 96.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $925,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

