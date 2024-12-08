10,970 Shares in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STGW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stagwell by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 59.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 370.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

