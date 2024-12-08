110,326 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up about 3.5% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

