11,153 Shares in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $448,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31 and a beta of 1.54. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

