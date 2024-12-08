118,268 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Shares of REG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

