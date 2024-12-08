12,695 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

NYSE NAPA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.03. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

