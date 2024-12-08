1,349 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,038.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $10,807,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $185.89 and a 52 week high of $224.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

