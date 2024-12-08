14,234 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after buying an additional 917,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 916,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

