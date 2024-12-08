28,458 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,213 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 381.72, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

